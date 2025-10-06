Patrick Queen Glad To Have DeShon Elliott Back To Improve Communication: ‘Biggest Mouth On The Team’

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost safety DeShon Elliott’s services to injury in Weeks 2 and 3. Consequently, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense struggled with intensity and communication.

There are too many missed assignments and blown coverages without Elliott in the secondary. But once he returned in Week 4 in Dublin, Ireland, against the Minnesota Vikings, the defense corrected itself.

Outside of a blown assignment leading to an 81-yard catch-and-run by Jordan Addison in which the Steelers were down to their last few bodies at secondary in the game, the Steelers communicated well, tackled at a clean rate, and made plays left and right.

For inside linebacker Patrick Queen, the communication improved because Elliott was back on the field. He helped keep things clean and efficient. Speaking with reporters Monday from the locker room, Queen praised his fellow defensive piece.

“Yeah, that’s huge. He got the biggest mouth on the team, doesn’t shut up,” Queen said jokingly of Elliott, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “But when he’s on the field, that’s the best thing about it. Just continues communication even sometimes when we don’t know what the hell he’s talking about, dude is on point and makes plays. So I just love having him back.”

Elliott’s return to the lineup after missing Weeks 2 and 3 after suffering an MCL injury in the season opener was a huge shot in the arm for the Steelers.

The standout safety who earned a contract extension this summer made a splash immediately. He picked off one pass and recorded a sack and a forced fumble in the win. With him back in the fold, the Steelers were all on the same page defensively and really got after the Vikings, leading to an impressive performance from the Black and Gold.

Last season, Elliott was a big proponent of communication for the Steelers’ defense. He was often critical of it, especially late in the season. For a player who thrives on communication and being on the same page, he frequently overshares pre-snap to ensure guys know their assignments and are lined up properly.

Including the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, the secondary underwent many offseason changes. Someone needed to step up and be that vocal leader and presence in the secondary. That’s Elliott. The Steelers surely felt his absence. Now that he’s back on the field, the defense is coming off a strong showing and should only get better.