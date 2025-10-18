Patrick Queen Fined For Hit Against Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen was fined for a hit on QB Dillon Gabriel in the Steelers’ 23-9 Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns. The play came with 1:08 left in the first half and was flagged on the field. Queen was fined $23,186.

The fine was announced on the NFL Gameday Accountability page.

While Queen was flagged on the penalty, Cleveland WR Jerry Jeudy was also flagged for offensive pass interference and the penalties offset, so it didn’t cost the Steelers any yardage.

Queen came in on a blitz and hit Gabriel in the head. Any hit to the quarterback’s head and neck area is going to be subject to a penalty, and Queen’s hit was also subject to a fine.

It’s the second time Queen’s been fined this year for a hit to the quarterback. He was also fined $17,389 for a hit to the head of Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold in the team’s Week 2 loss.

Queen was fined more for his hit on Gabriel as it was his second infraction for a high hit on a quarterback this season. It was one of 21 fines across the league in Week 6, as .9% of the 2,232 plays ran were subject to fines.

Notably, S DeShon Elliott was not flagged for a hit to the head in the fourth quarter that was flagged.

DeShon Elliott was NOT fined for his Unnecessary Roughness penalty against the Browns in Week 6 for this hit.