Pat Freiermuth’s Lack Of Involvement ‘Has To Be Concerning’ For Steelers’ Front Office, Beat Writer Says

Personnel departments and general managers assign value to players and then negotiate deals to put their team in the best possible position to win. Significant contracts are expected to provide significant returns with production on the field, but the front offices ultimately have no control over the division of labor. That’s a coaching decision, and sometimes the two visions don’t completely align — just look at Pat Freiermuth.

“They’re paying this guy a lot of money, I think on average $12 million a season, for him to only play 15 snaps,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said Friday via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show. “And really over the big picture, for him to only produce the numbers he’s produced in the first four games of the season, that has to be concerning for the Steelers’ front office.

“They’re winning games, so it’s not gonna be a big topic inside that building right now. But listen, if things go sour, they’re gonna be talking to coaches wondering what’s going on.”

Freiermuth has the ninth-largest TE contract in terms of salary per year, yet he’s 37th in receptions, 40th in routes run, 40th in receiving yards, and he doesn’t have a touchdown. To be fair, he should have another 60 yards and a touchdown to his name if not for his drop and Calvin Austin III’s end zone error against the Seattle Seahawks. But that still wouldn’t put him anywhere near where his contract suggests he should be.

Arthur Smith insist they still have big plans in store for their tight end room, but they are already a quarter through the 2025 season. How much of the offense do you keep under wraps until later in the year?

Looking at things from the perspective of the front office, the offensive coordinator is a former tight ends coach and supposedly runs one of the most tight end-friendly offenses in the league. They leaned into that idea and gave him Jonnu Smith on top of the talent already available in the room. That idea has netted them 25 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown over four games.

If the offense takes a turn for the worse like it did in 2024, those allocation questions will move from the background to the forefront — and the coaches will have to explain why one of the Steelers’ most expensive weapons remains an afterthought.