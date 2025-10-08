Pat Freiermuth ‘Stuck In No-Man’s Land’, Mike DeFabo Says: ‘I Don’t Know How It Changes’

The curious case of Pat Freiermuth has been a recurring storyline within the Steelers’ news-sphere over the past two weeks. After playing just 15 snaps without seeing a target against the Vikings, many have wondered what’s behind his reduced role. Even those who cover the team are at a loss to explain it, and, equally importantly, how it changes.

In their last game, the Steelers heavily employed run-centric looks with TE Darnell Washington and OL Spencer Anderson as a tackle-eligible tight end. That left both Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith looking for snaps, of which few remained. Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be remarkable, but both are making eight-figure salaries. So what do they do going forward?

“I’m not so concerned about Pat Freiermuth, because I think the Steelers achieved their objective”, Mike DeFabo argued on 93.7 The Fan. He also rejected any notion that they should trade him and argued that they need a tight end like him. Yet he also didn’t sound very optimistic about his role.

“Unfortunately, Pat hasn’t found a way to carve out a niche for himself. He’s not dynamic enough as a receiving threat to feel like you have to funnel him targets, and he’s not good enough as a blocker to merit getting in as the primary blocking tight end in 12 personnel and other tight end-heavy personnel groupings”, he said. “You’re right, he is kind of stuck in this no-man’s land, but I don’t know how it changes. I’m going to be honest with you”.

The Steelers selected Pat Freiermiuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and to save you some keystrokes, I will mention that they could have drafted current Chiefs C Creed Humphrey instead. You’re welcome—you may now proceed to mention it, anyway.

As a rookie, he did not put up efficient numbers yet scored seven touchdowns. His scoring numbers waned the following two seasons, and he battled injuries in 2023. Yet the Steelers put their faith in Freiermuth that offseason and signed him to a long-term contract extension. He seemingly rewarded them with arguably his best season, catching 65 passes for 653 yards and 7 touchdowns.

So far this year, however, Freiermuth has only seen 10 targets, catching seven for 65 yards. He hasn’t found the end zone, and increasingly, the Steelers seem to be asking less of him as a blocker. Perplexingly, though, they also aren’t using him much in the passing game, even without a bona fide No. 2 WR.

Realistically, Pat Freiermuth is probably staring down his best shot at regaining his status right now. WR Calvin Austin III seems likely to miss some time, so if he can’t start generating targets, it’s hard to envision him escaping that aforementioned no-man’s land. And if he’s stuck there, perhaps next offseason, the front office could find better ways to spend his future salary.