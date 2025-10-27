Pat Freiermuth Injured Against Packers (Update)

UPDATE: Freiermuth has since returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was injured in the second half of the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Freiermuth took a big hit following a reception on second down and was attended to by trainers on the field.

He was able to walk off the field under his own power, flanked by trainers as he made his way to the blue medical tent. Freiermuth walked off the field slowly, and it appeared he had hit his head hard on the ground upon getting tackled.

Freiermuth is coming off a breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, as he hauled in five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It was a slow start to the season for Freiermuth, and he had two catches for seven yards against Green Bay before exiting with the injury.

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Freiermuth went to the exercise bike after leaving the medical tent. It’s a good sign that he didn’t head directly to the locker room, and he may have just been shaken up after taking a big blow.

Pat Freiermuth is out of the injury tent and walking around on the sideline. He's jumping on the bike now. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 27, 2025

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.