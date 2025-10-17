Pat Freiermuth: Big Week 7 Performance ‘Doesn’t Really Mean Much’ Without Winning

When the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2025 season, offensive playmaker looked like one of their weaknesses. They don’t have great depth at wide receiver. However, they’ve got plenty of skilled tight ends. Pat Freiermuth seemed primed to have a big role in the Steelers’ offense, but his season has been disappointing so far. That all changed on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as Freiermuth posted five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Because the Steelers lost, 33-31, at Paycor Stadium that doesn’t mean much to him.

“It is what it is,” Freiermuth said after the Steelers dropped to 4-2 via WTAE’s Ashley Liotus. “Obviously wish we came out with the [win]. It’s always about the team first. Proud of how the guys fought during the whole game. But it doesn’t really mean much since we didn’t win.”

Freiermuth actually had more yards against the Bengals than he had in the Steelers’ previous five games combined. Before Week 7, Freiermuth only had 11 catches for 76 yards. Considering he was supposed to be the Steelers’ No. 1 tight end, that stat line was greatly underwhelming.

Also, Freiermuth had been losing snaps in recent weeks, seeing Darnell Washington get the bulk of the work at tight end. He did not complain, though. Freiermuth still focused on winning.

Therefore, even though he probably needed this kind of performance to help keep his confidence high, it isn’t surprising that Freiermuth isn’t happy because the Steelers lost. He’s a team player, focused more on team success rather than individual accolades.

Freiermuth was almost the hero of the game, too. He scored what could’ve been the game-winning touchdown for the Steelers. With a little over two minutes remaining, Aaron Rodgers found an open Freiermuth, who sprinted down the field to give the Steelers the lead late.

Unfortunately, their defense couldn’t get a stop, which made Freiermuth’s efforts all for naught. Still, it was good to see him get more involved in the offense. In the past, he’s been a dependable weapon for the Steelers. With Calvin Austin III injured, they needed somebody to step up.

After a quiet start to the season, Freiermuth reminded everyone of his talents against the Bengals. Hopefully, he can have a similar performance again this season, but this time with victory added as the cherry on top.