Pair Of Analysts Say It Would Be ‘All-Time Epic Collapse’ If Steelers Don’t Win AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly in the driver’s seat in the AFC North. At 3-1, they’re the only team with a winning record, and they’ve already built themselves a cushion against the Baltimore Ravens, who were expected to win the division. At this point, ESPN’s Chris Canty thinks it will reflect poorly on the Steelers if they don’t ultimately win the division.

“Now, by default, it looks like they are gonna win the AFC North,” Canty said Friday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “Let me be clear about one thing: If they don’t win the AFC North, that is an indictment on all involved. On Mike Tomlin, on Aaron Rodgers. Just because I can’t see a path for any other team being able to do it.”

Canty is not wrong that there doesn’t seem to be a path for any of the Steelers’ counterparts in the division. The Ravens are now 1-4. Facing a talented Rams team Sunday, likely without Lamar Jackson, there’s a very real possibility they fall to 1-5. The Cleveland Browns are also 1-4. If the Steelers beat them Sunday they’ll be three-and-a-half games ahead with a tiebreaker in hand. They’ve got a similar situation with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 2-3 but have lost three straight. Now the Bengals have to hope Joe Flacco can keep them alive.

For Canty’s co-host, Michelle Smallmon, the Steelers losing the AFC North would enter the conversation as one of the bigger collapses in recent memory.

“It would be an all-time epic collapse, embarrassment, at this point, if one of these other teams was able to win the division,” Smallmon said. “If they get off to this start, while everyone in the division is decimated by injuries and losing games left and right. And somehow they falter down the stretch?”

You can’t count your blessings before you get them. But if the Steelers win their next two, and the Ravens lose to the Rams, they’d be in an extremely good position. The Steelers would have a four-game advantage over Baltimore after Week 7. They’d also have wins over both Cincinnati and Cleveland, which would each have at least four losses.

While that’s obviously a good spot to be, these reactions do feel like a stretch. For one, we’re only going into Week 6. The Steelers still have to play 13 more football games. That’s plenty of time for a team to fall apart. We saw the Steelers do that last year after starting 10-3.

But considering it an all-time collapse feels like a reach. Especially when several analysts, plus the betting markets, don’t think the Steelers are going to run away with things at all. If the Ravens get Lamar Jackson back soon, they still have time to go on a run. With two matchups against Pittsburgh late in the year, that’s two games they can immediately make up in the standings. And with the Steelers having a tough schedule to end the year, who knows what can happen.

Canty and Smallmon aren’t wrong to believe the Steelers should win the AFC North. Given the state of the rest of the division, they absolutely need to and should be expected to take control of it. They have so far. But it does feel a little too soon to describe this as a potential collapse of epic proportions. Especially when the Steelers have only won three games.