Packers’ Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Lukas Van Ness, Dontayvion Wicks Don’t Practice

The Green Bay Packers released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and for the second day in a row, two contributors failed to practice. EDGE Lukas Van Ness, who missed Green Bay’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a foot injury, didn’t practice on Thursday. Neither did WR Dontayvion Wicks, who left the Packers’ Week 7 game with a calf injury.

Packers-Steelers Thursday injury report

PACKERS’ WEEK 8 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OLB Lukas Van Ness (foot)

WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf)

LIMITED

DL Devonte Wyatt (knee)

RB Josh Jacobs (calf)

S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee)

K Brandon McManus (quad)

S Evan Williams (back)

OT Zach Tom (oblique)

WR Christian Watson (knee — remains on IR)

FULL

LB Quay Walker (neck)

OT Jordan Morgan (knee)

OL Aaron Banks (groin)

OT Anthony Belton (ankle)

CB Nate Hobbs (knee)

The Packers could get K Brandon McManus back this week, although Lucas Havrisik has filled in nicely in his absence. Green Bay also got good news with OL Aaron Banks and Anthony Belton working in full today after being limited yesterday. CB Nate Hobbs also logged a full practice after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

RB Josh Jacobs remained limited for the second day in a row, but his status shouldn’t be in doubt for Sunday. WR Christian Watson has yet to practice this season after tearing his ACL last season, but the Packers have opened his 21-day practice window and there’s a chance he returns against the Steelers.

Van Ness would be a loss to Green Bay’s defense, as he makes up one part of the team’s EDGE trio along with Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary. He has three tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in 162 defensive snaps this season. Wicks has had at least one catch in all six games the Packers have played this season, and he has 13 receptions for 134 yards. Green Bay has a deep receiver room, and if Wicks doesn’t play against the Steelers, WR Savion Williams could see more opportunities.