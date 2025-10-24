Packers’ Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Matthew Golden Questionable, WR Room Runs Thin

The Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report of the week leading up to their Week 8 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

As always, the final injury report comes with game status designations. Questionable indicates a 50-50 chance at playing, doubtful is a greater chance than not to miss the game, and then players can be ruled out.

Here is the Packers’ final injury report via the team website.

PACKERS’ WEEK 8 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OLB Lukas Van Ness (foot) – OUT

WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) – OUT

LIMITED

DL Devonte Wyatt (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

RB Josh Jacobs (calf)

K Brandon McManus (quad) – QUESTIONABLE

OT Zach Tom (oblique)

WR Christian Watson (knee — remains on IR) – QUESTIONABLE

DL Warren Brinson (hamstring) – QUESTIONABLE



WR Matthew Golden (hip) – QUESTIONABLE

FULL

LB Quay Walker (neck)

OT Jordan Morgan (knee)

OL Aaron Banks (groin)

OT Anthony Belton (ankle)

CB Nate Hobbs (knee)

S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee)

S Evan Williams (back)

The Packers had a lengthy injury report all week, and they have several players in question for Sunday Night Football.

Starting with the two players ruled out, neither was a big surprise as they did not participate all week. Van Ness, a former first-round pick, is a backup and rotational pass rusher, so his absence isn’t a major hit to the starting lineup.

Wicks is one of their three starting receivers while Watson is on IR, and his absence is especially notable given the rest of the WRs on this report. Watson has been on IR and is questionable for Sunday. He didn’t log a full practice this week, so we will have to wait to see on Saturday afternoon if the Packers activate him to the active roster. Golden wasn’t on the injury report all week and popped up as a limited participant with a hip injury. The Packers have a lot of weapons, but they may be down at least a couple key pieces.

If McManus is unable to play, Lucas Havrisik is also on the Packers’ roster. He has been their kicker for the last two games, making both of his two field goal attempts, including one from 61 yards out.

The defensive line is also worth watching with both Wyatt and Brinson questionable for the game. Wyatt is the starter, and Brinson is a rookie depth piece. If both are unable to go, they would only have Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks alongside Colby Wooden.

Check out the Steelers’ final injury report of the week here.