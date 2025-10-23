Packers DC Recalls ‘Bad Memories’ Playing Against Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers is facing his former team the Green Bay Packers this week, he won’t see a ton of familiar faces on the other side. The Packers have undergone a lot of changes since Rodgers left them after the 2022 season. However, Rodgers has been in the NFL for over 20 years, so he’s a well-known commodity around the league, even to people who haven’t been on his team. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley only joined the Packers last year, but he’s got experience facing the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

“I played against him here,” Hafley said Thursday via the team’s website. “It was a night game, and I believe it might have went into overtime, or they won it in the fourth quarter… I thought we were gonna win the game. I think there was under two minutes left and then we drove and they stopped us…

“Then, [Rodgers] hit two back shoulders on the right sideline and then they kicked a field goal and won the game… I guess I have some fond memories of him hitting those back shoulders and doing what he does. I do have those bad memories.”

That game came in Week 6 of the 2018 season. Hafley was the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers, so his group was directly battling Rodgers. He remembers that game correctly as being a heartbreaker for the 49ers.

They held the lead for most of the fourth quarter, being up 30-23. Then, with a little under two minutes left, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Davante Adams, tying the game. On the following drive, the 49ers turned the ball over, giving the Packers a chance to win with around a minute remaining.

The #Packers tie the game with 1:55 remaining. Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for the touchdown. #49ers #SFvsGB pic.twitter.com/gvZlxQqNcS — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) October 16, 2018

However, the Packers were on their own 10-yard line. A win before overtime seemed unlikely. Rodgers was not to be doubted, though. He drove the Packers all the way down to the 49ers’ nine-yard line, allowing them to kick an easy field goal to win 33-30.

His play on that final drive was excellent, too. Rodgers threw for 46 yards and rushed for 21 more. He had a great game overall, throwing for 425 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

It makes sense that Hafley has bad memories of facing Rodgers. That was his only time battling the four-time MVP. However, both he and Rodgers have changed since then. Hafley is a defensive coordinator now, and his prior experience against Rodgers might give him a better chance at slowing the quarterback down this week.

Also, Rodgers isn’t the same quarterback that he was in 2018. He’s 41 years old now, and he’s a little more limited. That back shoulder throw of his is still effective. He’s connected on that a few times this year. It could give Hafley’s defense trouble once again.