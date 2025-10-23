Orlovsky: Steelers Need To Add Weapon To ‘Realistically Be A Contender’ In AFC

As the 2025 NFL trade deadline fast approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being talked about quite a bit when it comes to adding to their roster.

Specifically, the Steelers are talked about as needing to add another wide receiver for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Though their passing attack primarily runs through DK Metcalf and the trio of tight ends that they have at their disposal, the belief is the Steelers need at least one more wide receiver behind Metcalf to really unlock the offense.

For former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Thursday, the Steelers need to add that weapon to truly become a contender in the AFC.

“I’ve been adamant, the Steelers have to add a wide receiver. I would call New Orleans for both of their guys,” Orlovsky said, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “I would call the Raiders for Jakobi Meyers. So, I think the Steelers need to add to realistically be a contender in the AFC in the playoffs.

“They need to add another perimeter player.”

Adding another weapon is logical for the Steelers considering what their wide receiver room looks like beyond DK Metcalf. Though Calvin Austin III has become a steady presence and a reliable weapon for Rodgers, second-year pro Roman Wilson has been up and down, though he’s coming on strong in recent weeks.

Veterans Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek are bit players, though Skowronek plays a very important role on special teams and does have a receiving touchdown on the season.

It’s a wide receiver room that doesn’t exactly scare opponents outside of Metcalf. Based on how the Steelers are playing offensively this season though, it’s one that doesn’t seem to need to. Rodgers is making do with targeting Metcalf heavily and working in Austin and most recently Wilson.

The tight ends in Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth are leading the way at that position and are playing a ton of snaps as is. So, is there room for another wide receiver?

That remains to be seen.

The Steelers are “patiently surveying” the market at the position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. They might not have much competition at the position, either, which could allow them to be patient and make the right move, rather than just making one to make one, similar to the Mike Williams trade last season.

But for some analysts to take the Steelers seriously as a true contender, they need to add another weapon for Rodgers. Whether that’s Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Allen Lazard, Jaylen Waddle or someone else at the receiver position, they’ll have options.

We’ll see what GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin ultimately decide to do.