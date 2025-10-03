Julian Edelman Calls Aaron Rodgers One Of NFL’s ‘Biggest Surprises’ This Season

Usually when Julian Edelman discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s bashing an antiquated defensive approach. This time, he’s talking up Aaron Rodgers’ surprising and impressing play. Sitting at 3-1 and managing the offense the way the Steelers imagined he would, Rodgers is turning back the clock, according to Edelman.

“This is what you signed up for when you wanted Aaron Rodgers,” Edelman told Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd Friday. “A guy that’s gonna get you in the right play, take care of the football, play situationally right on third down and in the red area. And that’s what he’s been doing. He’s actually moved around a lot better than he has in the last couple years, too. Two years off the Achilles. He looks great. He can still throw the ball.”

"I think the is one of the biggest surprises of the season. You look at them and I think they’re only gonna get better."@colincowherd and @Edelman11 talk about Aaron Rodgers' impressive start to the season with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/OGlGUnYMmo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 3, 2025

Rodgers’ veteran savvy has been an asset. He’s protected a young Steelers offensive line by getting the ball out quickly, leading the NFL with a 2.51 second snap-to-throw time. Rodgers has blended production in the passing game while still taking care of the football. His eight passing touchdowns are tied for fourth-most in the NFL. While he’s thrown three interceptions, one wasn’t his fault after WR Calvin Austin III stepped in front of pass intended for TE Pat Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh’s red zone revival can be attributed to Rodgers. The Steelers currently rank top 10 in red zone success, a far cry from the 20-something finishes of the past several years. Rodgers’ first six red zone completions went for touchdowns, and he’s effectively played point guard to get the ball to his eligibles. By all accounts, he’s been an excellent teammate and rarely made media waves, aside from calling out ESPN for its headline regarding his Ireland travel comments.

“I think this is one of the biggest surprises of the season,” Edelman said. “I think they’re only going to get better.”

Edelman said Rodgers and the offense will grow the more reps they share. Rodgers still only began fully practicing with the team about two months ago when the Steelers arrived for training camp in late July.

Cowherd agreed with Edelman throughout the segment one day after “apologizing” to Rodgers for his preseason takes that Rodgers was over-the-hill and the Steelers couldn’t win with him.

Rodgers’ production may be unconventional with ultra-low air yards and lack of vertical throws. But the NFL is a results-based league. So far, the results have been there. That’s all the Steelers cared about when they waited three months for him to officially sign.