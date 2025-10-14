One Of The NFL’s Best Offensive Line Coaches Just Became Available

Since Matt Canada was canned two years ago, Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach Pat Meyer has been under the microscope more than anybody else on staff. Pittsburgh’s invested heavily in its offensive line with the hope, belief, and goal of recreating what the Steelers had in the 2010’s. A stout front five of Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, and Alejandro Villanueva.

So far, Pittsburgh’s current group hasn’t gotten there. Or anywhere close. Though things have trended more positively the last few weeks, it’s fair to wonder if Meyer, whose contract may be expiring, will return in 2026. Especially now that one of the NFL’s best offensive line coaches is available.

Yesterday, Brian Callahan became the NFL’s first head coach fired of this year’s cycle. When a head coach gets fired, he’s not the only one brushing up his resume. The rest of the coaching staff face uncertain futures, though most stay on-staff the rest of the year. One name who isn’t is offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Father of and hired by Brian after getting the Titans head job, Bill left the team hours after Brian was shown the door.

OL Coach Bill Callahan Following his Son, Leaving the #Titanshttps://t.co/GnFcLmjnds — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 13, 2025

That makes Bill Callahan (who I’ll just refer to as Callahan going forward) a coaching free agent. And potentially one of the most coveted coaches on the market.

Callahan could take a job mid-season. Robert Saleh took on a consulting role with the Green Bay Packers after being the first head coach fired in 2024. Matt Canada, I presume, got a job taking orders at his local Arby’s. Everyone moves on.

It’s doubtful Pittsburgh would bring Callahan on mid-season, especially with two o-line coaches on staff and Arthur Smith, a former offensive line coach himself. Not to mention Mateo Kambui, listed as an assistant but o-line and run game focused coach. Pittsburgh has plenty of chefs in that kitchen.

But any job Callahan takes in recent weeks could be a stop-gap. And he would search for a long-term home after the season ends. If Pittsburgh has an opening, it’s a call worth making. The Steelers know the value of good and bad o-line coaches hires. Mike Munchak helped mold and lead one of football’s best groups and one of the NFL’s top offenses. Some of Mike Tomlin’s worst hires – Jack Bicknell Jr., Shaun Sarrett, and Adrian Klemm – all held the group and offense back.

The NFL’s best teams have the best o-line coaches. Jeff Stoutland in Philadelphia, Andy Heck in Kansas City, Aaron Kromer in Buffalo. That’s not a coincidence.

Callahan and the Titans had a rough stretch. QB Cam Ward is on pace to be sacked 70 times this year. Behind only David Carr and Randall Cunningham, that would rank third in NFL history. The Titans running game is below-average, at best, and the offense ranked 31st entering Monday night. But Callahan didn’t suddenly forget how to coach and Tennessee’s problems, ones that run far deeper than positional coaches, don’t invalidate his entire career.

Even still, former first round pick Peter Skoronski has developed nicely at guard. Callahan made something out of high-pedigree talent like Pittsburgh has tried to do. Dan Moore struggling at left tackle? The Steelers could’ve told you he wasn’t worth that kind of coin.

This could all be academic. An article of look at this great coach, now watch him as he goes somewhere else. Callahan could end back up in Cleveland, where he coached for four seasons before leaving for Tennessee. He could again follow to whatever team hires his son as an offensive coordinator. Of course, if you wanted to get really crazy, picture this: The Titans hire Arthur Smith as their next head coach to replace Callahan. Pittsburgh hires Brian as OC and Bill as o-line coach. Let’s go wild.

The point being. For a team who could be in searching for a new hire this offseason, Callahan’s name is at least worth mentioning. If Pittsburgh is looking for the best hire, he might be the guy.