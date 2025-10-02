‘One Of The Best Outings’: DeFabo Credits Steelers OL, Expects Similar Approach Moving Forward

Needing to get the run game going in Week 4 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, and doing so without the services of standout running back Jaylen Warren, the Pittsburgh Steelers stuck with their approach and ultimately had a great deal of success in the 24-21 win.

The Steelers rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the win over the Vikings, controlling the line of scrimmage throughout. They leaned on an extra offensive lineman in Spencer Anderson, and rolled with tight end Darnell Washington as an extra man on the line of scrimmage.

That allowed the Steelers to create a ton of displacement in the running game, opening lanes for Kenneth Gainwell to have a career day, and rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson to build some confidence early in the season.

The group looked as good as it has in the last year or so in the run game, carving up Minnesota. It wasn’t just in the run game, either. In pass protection the Steelers handled Minnesota’s various fronts and blitzes well, keeping Aaron Rodgers upright, allowing him to thrive in the quick game. In turn, the offense was humming.

For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, it was one of the best outings from the Steelers’ offensive line in a long time, and the approach of the extra offensive lineman and Washington as the primary blocker should be something they continue to use moving forward under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“On the first play of the game, the Vikings showed blitz and then dropped eight into coverage. The simulated pressure allowed Jalen Redmond to burst into the backfield for a sack — it looked like it was going to be a long day for the offensive line,” DeFabo writes of the Steelers’ OL in his mailbag for The Athletic. “But I totally agree with you. This was one of the best outings from that group in a long time.

“The Steelers came into the game averaging the second-fewest yards per carry (2.8) and third-fewest yards before contact (0.34). Those numbers jumped to 4.5 yards per carry and 1.31 yards before contact against the Vikings.”

Things didn’t start out well at all against the Vikings. On the first snap from scrimmage the Steelers left Minnesota defensive tackle Jalen Redmond unblocked, leading to a quick sack of Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers then proceeded to go three-and-out.

But after that, they righted the ship and started to run the ball consistently.

Against the Vikings, the Steelers had a 57.7% successful run rate, which is pretty impressive for a group that coming into the Week 4 matchup was struggling to run the football and provide balance offensively. In a matchup against a great defense like the Vikings under coordinator Brian Flores, it was expected to be a long day for the Steelers.

It turned out to be a long day, just for the Vikings.

Wanted to take a look at the late-game success on the ground for the #Steelers, specifically this 15-yarder by Kenneth Gainwell. Punishing kick-out by Darnell Washington. Watch Mason McCormick climb second level and seal LB. Isaac Seumalo gets in the way well enough. Big run. pic.twitter.com/PnKqj8hYKr — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 29, 2025

That’s a credit to the offensive line. While Anderson and Washington had big impacts when on the field, guys like Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu had good moments on zone runs, while Mason McCormick and Isaac Seumalo were able to get to the second level and get hats on linebackers. Zach Frazier was able to seal things off inside, too, creating lanes.

It was an impressive performance, and Smith deserves credit for implementing more of that this week, especially with teams showing a lot of two-high safety looks against the Steelers, taking the deep ball in the passing game away.

“I give offensive coordinator Arthur Smith credit. Playing Spencer Anderson as an extra tackle and often lining him up next to tight end Darnell Washington (who is as big as a tackle) gave the Steelers a schematic advantage against a team with an elite defensive play caller,” DeFabo writes of the Steelers’ plan of attack. “It created extra gaps and more provided more opportunities for double-team blocks.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this approach continues.”

Based on the success the Steelers had utilizing an extra down lineman and keeping Washington on the field consistently to serve as that extra blocker, Pittsburgh has to keep rolling with it. Run it until somebody stops it. When they stop it, then you can adjust and get back to running the style of offense you envision.

It’s all a chess match, and right now the Steelers are the gambit.