One Area In Which Steelers’ Offense Has Improved Dramatically Since 2024

There is at least one area in which the Steelers have improved dramatically this season on offense compared to 2024. It’s an important area, but not one you want to encounter a great deal. In just one season, the Steelers have completely transformed their third-and-short offense.

In 2024, the Steelers had the fourth-worst offense in converting on third and short, defined as 1-3 yards. On 73 opportunities, they only converted 37 of them, or 50.7 percent. The only teams that managed to do worse were the Dolphins, Panthers, and Browns.

But the story is different this year. Through the first seven weeks of the 2025 season, the Steelers’ offense ranks first on third and short, according to Pro Football Reference. They are converting at a stellar 77.3-percent rate with 17 first downs on 22 opportunities.

That is their best mark in at least a decade, but there is, of course, one major, major caveat. The Steelers have only played six games, and the offense has 11 more games of third-and-short work to go. Right now, it’s an asset, but that number doesn’t feel sustainable.

Still, they should be able to remain one of the top offenses in the league in this category. After all, they’ve made the investment. The Steelers’ offense has all different kinds of weapons, both on the ground and in the air. They have invested heavily in their offensive line. This is exactly what they should be doing, making last year’s results all the more damning.

Of course, just because the Steelers are good at converting on third and short on offense doesn’t mean much. Despite this extraordinary drive-sustaining ability, they still run the fewest plays per drive in the NFL. It’s remarkable that both of those things can be true. They are the best at sustaining drives on third and short, but the worst at putting together extended drives. I guess that’s what happens when your quarterback has a documentary about himself called Enigma.

Still, it’s objectively a good thing any time you can be really good at converting on third and short. The Steelers pride themselves on situational football, and at least when it comes to the offense, this is something they can feel good about.

On defense, they can feel…merely okay. They rank smack dab in the middle of the league, allowing a conversion on third and short 56.5 percent of the time. The Steelers are tied with the Bengals for the 15th-best mark in the league in that regard. On 23 opportunities, they have allowed 13 first downs. They have allowed one touchdown but also managed an interception.