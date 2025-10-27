Nick Herbig’s Role Remains Limited Amid Shrinking Snap Share

Once is by chance. Twice is a pattern. Mike Tomlin attempted to explain Nick Herbig’s low snap count last week by pointing to game circumstances and told everybody to “keep watching.” But his snap total went down Sunday night in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers. So what gives?

This isn’t about rotation preference anymore — this is about a talented young player not being rewarded for production on a reeling defense that badly needs it.

After playing 29 snaps (38.2 percent) a week ago, Herbig played 24 snaps (37.5 percent) against the Packers.

When Tomlin explained why Herbig didn’t play many snaps last week, he pointed to the Steelers’ failure to stop the run. They were also playing a lot of sub-package football with extra defensive backs on the field, and that made it difficult to get Herbig in the mix. That excuse evaporated on Sunday, yet Herbig still sat for much of the game.

If there is one thing the Steelers did well on defense against the Packers, it was stop the run. They ended the game with 94 rushing yards, but that was on 26 carries, and a solid chunk of those yards came after the game was already in hand in the fourth quarter. The Steelers stuffed the run just fine, yet they still didn’t find ample opportunity to get Herbig on the field. In fact, his role shrank.

On Pro Football Focus’s initial review of the game, the outlet credited T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith for four combined pressures on 106 combined snaps. Herbig needed just 24 snaps to get two pressures.

Herbig also forced the only fumble of the game for the Steelers. Even if it rolled out of bounds before Pittsburgh could recover, he flashed his typical playmaking ways.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said it as plain as could be on Oct. 1. “We will not limit Nick Herbig.” Since then, he’s played his lowest snap totals of the season.

The NFL is supposed to be a meritocracy, where the best players get the playing time regardless of their pay scale. I get that the Steelers have a ton of money tied up in Watt and Highsmith, but it’s unacceptable to continue leaving Herbig off the field.

How many times does a player need to force fumbles and make sacks before his role increases?