Nick Herbig Has ‘Earned The Right’ To Play ‘A Lot Of Snaps’, DC Teryl Austin Says

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the two highest-paid edge rushers on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, but Nick Herbig has undeniably made himself impossible to keep off the field. Steelers DC Teryl Austin acknowledged that as Highsmith gets ready to return from injury.

“He’s earned the right to be on the field as much as we can get him on the field,” Austin said Thursday via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo and Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on X. “As we get going this long season, he’s gonna play a lot of snaps for us and play a lot of football. And it’s my job to find ways to get him on there and keep him on the field with what he’s done.”

Herbig has played 784 career defensive snaps. Watt had 938 in just the 2024 season for comparison. If you extrapolate Herbig’s stats out to one full Watt season, here are his numbers: 70.6 total tackles, 13.2 sacks, 8.4 forced fumbles, 16.8 tackles for loss, 26.3 QB hits, and 57.4 pressures. That stat line in a single season would likely earn him a spot on the AP All-Pro team—if not the first team, then at least the second. He even notched his first interception this season.

“He’s a splash player,” Austin said. “He’s always around the ball. He makes it miserable for offensive tackles. He’s playing well, and so guys that play well get rewarded by playing more.”

Herbig is pretty easily the best backup pass rusher in the league, and would be starting on most, if not all, other NFL teams. And there is a growing argument to be made that he should be starting for Pittsburgh too. That’s nothing against Alex Highsmith, who is well-rounded and a very disruptive pass rusher in his own right when healthy.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers divide the labor there. Highsmith is the better run defender, but Herbig has improved in that area since a season ago when he struggled at times. Week 6 might see a strong tilt toward Herbig to both ride the hot hand and give Highsmith more time to recover from his high-ankle injury. He was limited to begin the week.

It doesn’t have to be one or the other either with Highsmith and Herbig. The Steelers are going to find ways to get all three of their top rushers on the field at the same time. Jack Sawyer’s first career sack came in their “Bronco” package while Highsmith was out injured. They have planned to utilize it with Watt, Highsmith and Herbig for quite some time, but all three have rarely been healthy together.

The bottom line is, don’t worry about Herbig not getting his fair share of snaps. The Steelers aren’t going to let his skills go to waste. Simply put, Herbig is too talented and too productive to sit on the sidelines.