Nick Herbig A Better Pass Rusher Right Now Than T.J. Watt, Chris Hoke Says

After another multi-sack game, Chris Hoke is ready to have the conversation that Nick Herbig is a better pass rusher than T.J. Watt right now. In four games played in 2025, the third-year stud has 4.5 sacks, and should have at least 5.5. In Week 4, he drew an intentional grounding penalty when Carson Wentz threw the ball away desperately to avoid a sack.

Even with Alex Highsmith back yesterday, Herbig still dominated the day with two sacks against the Browns. Highsmith and Watt each split a sack with rookie Derrick Harmon, giving the first-rounder one sack combined. But it was Herbig who seemed to give the Browns the most fits.

“His biggest asset is his quickness off the ball. He’s so explosive off the ball [that] tackles don’t have enough time to kick back”, Chris Hoke said of Nick Herbig on the KDKA Extra Point Show yesterday. “He’s able to get around that corner very, very quick. Right now, in my mind, he’s the best pass rusher with the Steelers even with T.J. Watt out on the field”.

A fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Wisconsin, Nick Herbig has been a sparkplug whenever he is on the field. In 834 career defensive snaps, he has 13 sacks. He also has seven forced fumbles, and he should have had his second interception yesterday in the Steelers’ 23-9 win over the Browns. On the season, he already has more quarterback hits than last year, 12 to 11.

“Nick Herbig is a guy that you have to account for, which is going to open up opportunities now for T.J. Watt”, Hoke argued, which is generally the inverse of what you expect. “How many times do you hear that? T.J. Watt’s opening up opportunities for other people. Herbig’s going to open up opportunities for T.J. Watt, Highsmith and the other rushers because of how explosive he is”.

After his impressive showing against the Vikings in Week 4, the Steelers started talking about Nick Herbig in starter terms. Indeed, for yesterday’s game, they announced him among 12 defensive starters, according to HC Mike Tomlin.

Herbig actually played slightly more than both Watt and Highsmith yesterday, though the difference is negligible. Herbig logged 50 snaps, while Watt had 49, Highsmith 47. The Steelers did break out their 3-OLB package again, which they used somewhat liberally, getting all on the field simultaneously.

Despite missing a game, Nick Herbig leads the Steelers in sacks with 4.5, one ahead of T.J. Watt. But Watt can look forward to Herbig creating more opportunities for him, Chris Hoke believes, so there’s that. And the next two players on the list are…Jalen Ramsey and Derrick Harmon, as we all expected. Interestingly, Cam Heyward is still suck at one, behind Keeanu Benton.

What matters, though, is that the Steelers have 20 sacks on the season, and 17 in their past three games. It’s not just Nick Herbig and T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith getting them, either. Eleven different players have contributed at least one full sack to that total, with multiple players from all levels of the defense.