NFL Week 7 Sunday Gameday Discussion Thread – 2025

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 7 game on Thursday night, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games without any additional stress or worries. Several of us will be doing some fantasy football scoreboard-watching today, and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments.

Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North team playing this Sunday, as the Cleveland Browns will host the Miami Dolphins in early afternoon action. There is also a morning game on this Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in London, England. The Sunday night game includes the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

The rooting guide for the Week 7 Sunday is fairly simple, Steelers fans should be rooting for the Jaguars, Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts to all lose their respective games on this Sunday.

This thread can be used throughout this Sunday to discuss the NFL Week 5 games. I have the included RSS feed below set to refresh every 15 minutes from the NFL team accounts to show all videos, so you might want to refresh this post often to see the updates.