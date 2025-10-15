NFL Sources Lighting Up Insider’s Phone Over Mike Tomlin’s Controversial Comments

Days after his comments, Mike Tomlin’s unprecedented critique of Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is still making waves in NFL circles. No one knows that better than NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who said Tomlin’s Monday reaction sent shockwaves throughout front offices.

“There is not one thing in the NFL that more people have called me about,” Pelissero said Wednesday while guest hosting The Rich Eisen Show. “Not more than why the Titans fired Brian Callahan after six games, more than what’s going on in the trade market. I’ve gotten more questions about what Mike Tomlin had to say when he was asked about the Browns trading Joe Flacco in the division to the Bengals.”

During his Monday presser, Tomlin was asked if the Browns trade of QB Joe Flacco came as a shock. Tomlin agreed that it was, remarking Berry must be “a lot smarter than me or us” and that it “didn’t make sense” to trade Flacco in the division to help the Cincinnati Bengals’ flailing quarterback play after Joe Burrow sustained a months-long turf toe injury.

A type of comment Tomlin has never made before publicly is also one that Pelissero can’t recall any head coach ever making about an opposing general manager. Tomlin’s well aware of the impact his words carry, and it created an Internet firestorm. Some, like Bruce Arians, agreed that the Browns’ decision was dumb. Others saw no harm in trading a backup quarterback who wasn’t part of the Browns’ future plans to a team Cleveland won’t see again until Week 18 when, presumably, Joe Burrow has returned. Not to mention the likelihood of that game having no playoff stakes for either side.

“It has created a ripple effect through the course of this week,” Pelissero said of Tomlin’s comments.

Insiders like Pelissero hear from front offices all the time. It’s the reason he’s given information in the first place. Teams and agents give info to get something in return – inside information on what Pelissero is hearing around the league, often things that he can’t go on-record about. Tomlin’s comments caught the inner-circle ear as much as it did the outside world. Even during a busy time of the NFL calendar, Tomlin’s words carried the most interest.

“I believe we got a very honest remark right there from Mike Tomlin,” Pelissero said.

We may never know the true motivation for Tomlin’s comments, but Pelissero’s belief is likely correct. Of course Tomlin is unhappy having to face Joe Flacco instead of Jake Browning tomorrow night. If the Browns hadn’t made the move, the Bengals would’ve been stuck with Browning or someone else off the street.

Instead, the Steelers have to face a better quarterback who knows Pittsburgh extremely well and beat the Steelers off after coming off the bench in 2024. Playing on the road on Thursday night is tough enough, Tomlin’s track record is proof, and that mission just got tougher. Tomlin vented his frustrations.

He’ll be even madder if Flacco and the Bengals pull off the upset.