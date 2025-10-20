‘Never Really Gotten Better’: Joey Porter Jr.’s Struggles A Real Concern For Steelers, Kaboly Believes

Just when it looked like he was set to take a step forward after his strong return from an early-season hamstring injury, Pittsburgh Steelers third-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. took a major step backwards in Week 7 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Porter was called for two pass interference penalties and really didn’t have an answer in coverage for the likes of Bengals star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Now, it’s raising concerns about Porter’s long-term viability in Pittsburgh, at least for one reporter.

Pat McAfee Show corespondent Mark Kaboly, appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Monday, expressed major concerns for the young Porter.

“Same thing that he did when he was at Penn State. It is has never really gotten better. He has all the talent in the world,” Kaboly said of Porter, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “He has the size, which you’re absolutely in love with. He has the pedigree with his old man. But man, he just can’t keep his hands off the other receiver. I mean, we’re talking what now, eight penalties in two games against Cincinnati?”

Last season in Cincinnati, Porter was called for six penalties in the Steelers’ shootout win over the Bengals. He was frustrated with that performance because he felt like the officials didn’t let him play physical football, which is his calling card. Though he cleaned it up down the stretch last season, his return to Cincinnati last Thursday went a similar way for Porter.

Though he had just two penalties in the game, both were pass interference calls. And again Porter expressed his frustration after the game, stating that he wasn’t a big fan of the calls and felt like he wasn’t allow to play defense much against the two star receivers.

It wasn’t just the penalties that were an issue for Porter. His overall play was, too.

Against the Bengals, Porter allowed four receptions for 37 yards on seven targets. He also missed two tackles, but he did have one pass breakup in coverage against Tee Higgins, which was one of the few plays in which the refs allowed him to play physically.

After having a great game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Porter took a step back against the Bengals after talking about the Steelers being built for the matchup. It was an ugly showing, especially for the secondary as Chase and Higgins combined for 33 targets, hauling in 22 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay were equally as bad, if not worse, than Porter. But the young cornerback is the target right now because expectations were high that he could become a No. 1 corner. He’s far from that right now.

“He has the size, he has the talent, he has the mentality. He has everything necessary to be a great corner in this league, but it just hasn’t gotten there yet,” Kaboly added of Porter. “And I don’t, obviously I’m not a coach and not how to get it there, but he is…they’re gonna have to make a decision on him in a year now.”

What Kaboly is referring to, is a potential extension for Porter, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026. Early in his tenure with the Steelers, it seemed like Porter was going to be that future No. 1 CB for them, locking down one side of the field. He performed like one late in his rookie season, and then had some strong moments early in Year 2 before fading down the stretch.

It’s still too early to tell this season after he missed time with a hamstring injury and then had a great game against Cleveland and a rough showing on a short week against a team in the Bengals that gives him fits. But it’s fair to be concerned about Porter, considering he struggles in those big matchups against guys he was drafted to combat.