Myles Garrett Would ‘Be Honored’ To Add Aaron Rodgers To His QB Graveyard

It’s October, the month of Halloween, which means Myles Garrett likely has his annual QB graveyard displayed in his front yard. With a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, he’s already digging his next empty grave with hopes of adding a high-value target to his plots.

“He’s a great one. He’ll probably get propped up a little bit higher than some of the others,” Garrett said of his hopes of sacking four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers via the Browns’ YouTube. “I’d be honored to put him in the graveyard. And definitely a lot of respect for what he’s done in his career because he’s special.”

Garrett has only played against Rodgers one time, in 2021 when he was with the Green Bay Packers, but did not log a sack. He did manage one quarterback hit, but the Browns lost that game, 24-22, behind Rodgers’ three-TD performance.

This time might be slightly different.

Garrett will primarily be matching up against Broderick Jones, who is still working to prove himself as a starting NFL tackle. Despite already having a bye week, Jones is tied for the league lead in sacks allowed with four. And that’s with Rodgers having the quickest time to throw in the NFL.

Garrett is tied for the ninth most sacks in the league with four but has been on a heater against the Steelers as of late. He had four sacks, four tackles for loss, and six QB hits last year as well as one critical forced fumble in two games against Pittsburgh.

Since a shaky start to the season, Rodgers hasn’t been sacked nearly as much, though he still has taken the 12th most in the league (nine) through four games.

Garrett has quite a collection of quarterbacks in his graveyard. Rodgers would be up there in terms of notable names. Garrett listed his top five. He named Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, and Justin Herbert. That leaves room for one more to round out his five. He hopes that will be Rodgers on Sunday.