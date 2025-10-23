‘My Football Career Starts, And Will End One Day, With Green Bay:’ Rodgers Talks Packers Memories

Though Aaron Rodgers is tamping down media storylines of facing the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career, he joined a group of Green Bay reporters for a Zoom call Thursday ahead of Sunday’s primetime matchup. There, he offered a glowing review of his time with the team that echoed comments he made to Pittsburgh media Wednesday.

“Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay,” he said as shared by ESPN beat writer Rob Demovsky. “So got a lot of love for all those memories.”

The reference to ending his career in Green Bay might sound alarming. But Rodgers is clearly referring to one day retiring as a Packer. Players of his caliber often do that, signing a one-day contract to officially close out their career with the team they spent most of their playing career. Brett Favre never did, but that was due to an ever uncertain and complicated retirement timeline.

For as much as he’s enjoying his time in Pittsburgh, Rodgers’ legacy was forged in Green Bay. The place he spent 18 years, won four NFL MVP awards, and a Super Bowl.

Rodgers will undoubtedly one day be inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame. He’ll become the ninth quarterback in franchise history to ever do so joining Arnie Herber, Cecil Isbell, Tobin Rote, Bart Starr, Zeke Bratkowski, Lynn Dickey, Don Majkowski, and Favre. Herber and Isbell are among football’s pioneers at the position while Starr and Favre are legendary names.

Until then, Rodgers’ focus is on doing all he can to help the Steelers. Which means beating the Packers this weekend. That won’t be an easy task and could require Rodgers to keep putting up points on the scoreboard. Green Bay has one of the NFL’s best offenses, scoring at least 27 points in all but one game this season. Pittsburgh’s defense is scuffling after allowing 33 to Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals and sitting 19th in scoring defense through six games and seven weeks.