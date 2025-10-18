Multiple Browns Players Fined For Actions Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku were both fined for their actions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Jeudy was fined $12,172 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing on a play where he struck CB Joey Porter Jr. in the head after the play with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Jeudy was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

TE David Njoku was also fined $14,491 for making an obscene gesture. That play happened with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter, which was Njoku’s last snap of the game before he exited due to injury. However, neither the TV tape nor the All-22 show an obscene gesture being made.

The play in question is below, but it’s unclear what Njoku, who’s clearly injured, did to warrant to the fine.

Both fines were announced via the NFL’s gameday accountability page.

The Steelers were also subject to a fine, as LB Patrick Queen was fined for a high hit on QB Dillon Gabriel that occurred late in the first half. Pittsburgh came out on top of the Week 6 matchup 23-9.

Porter Jr. said after the game that he was intentionally chirping Jeudy to try to get in his head, and the plan worked. Not only did Jeudy’s action in striking Porter draw a flag on the field, but the incident rose to the level where Jeudy received a fine.

Jeudy finished with five catches for 43 yards against the Steelers. Njoku finished with three catches for 28 yards and left early with an injury. The fine, literally, adds insult to injury for Njoku, who will also miss Cleveland’s Week 7 game tomorrow against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury.

