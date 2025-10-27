Missed Tackles Report: Steelers Vs Packers

Three games ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were coming off the best tackling performance I’ve ever charted here at Steelers Depot, dating back to the 2016 season. They missed just two tackles in Dublin against the Minnesota Vikings, showing that things might have turned a corner in that department for the Black and Gold.

Since then, though, things have been nothing short of disastrous.

Coming out of the bye week, the Steelers missed 11 tackles against the Cleveland Browns. Then, they missed 14 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers inside Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers had another dreadful performance in tackling. Pittsburgh missed another 14 tackles, raising its season number to 69. That pushes the average per game to nearly 10.

Unacceptable.

TOTAL MISSED TACKLES VS. PACKERS — 14

Patrick Queen – 3

Joey Porter Jr. – 2

Darius Slay – 2

Brandin Echols – 2 (one on special teams)

DeShon Elliott – 1

Juan Thornhill – 1

T.J. Watt – 1

Chuck Clark – 1

Cole Holcomb – 1

TOTAL MISSED TACKLES THROUGH EIGHT WEEKS (SEVEN GAMES) — 69 (9.86 PER GAME)

Patrick Queen — 12 (one on missed sack) (51 tackles on 63 total attempts, 19% miss rate)

Darius Slay – 8 (27 tackles on 35 total attempts, 22.9% miss rate)

Nick Herbig — 5 (two on special teams) (18 tackles on 23 total attempts, 21.7% miss rate)

Juan Thornhill — 5 (37 tackles on 42 total attempts, 12% miss rate)

Chuck Clark — 5 (33 tackles on 38 total attempts, 13.2% miss rate)

Joey Porter Jr. — 4 (14 tackles on 18 total attempts, 22.2% miss rate)

Payton Wilson – 4 (one on missed sack) (57 tackles on 61 total attempts, 6.6% miss rate)

DeShon Elliott — 3 (38 tackles on 41 total attempts, 7.3% miss rate)

Brandin Echols — 3 (one on special teams) (19 tackles on 22 total attempts, 13.7% miss rate)

Cole Holcomb — 3 (26 tackles on 29 total attempts, 10.3% miss rate)

Yahya Black – 2 (one on missed sack) (seven tackles on nine total attempts, 22.2% miss rate)

Keeanu Benton — 2 (14 tackles on 16 total attempts, 12.5% miss rate)

Derrick Harmon — 2 (missed sack) (11 tackles on 13 total attempts, 15.4% miss rate)

Alex Highsmith – 2 (18 tackles on 20 total attempts, 10% miss rate)

T.J. Watt – 2 (31 tackles on 33 total attempts, 6.1% miss rate)

Ben Skowronek – 1 (special teams) (seven tackles on eight total attempts, 12.5% miss rate)

Miles Killebrew – 1 (special teams) (four tackles on five total attempts, 20% miss rate)

Daniel Ekuale — 1 (six tackles on seven total attempts, 14.3% miss rate)

Jalen Ramsey — 1 (34 tackles on 35 total attempts, 2.9% miss rate)

Jabrill Peppers — 1 (eight tackles on nine total attempts, 11.1% miss rate)

Jack Sawyer — 1 (special teams) (15 tackles on 16 total attempts, 6.25% miss rate)

For the second week in a row, it’s the usual suspects for the Steelers.

Patrick Queen, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay combined to miss half of the Steelers’ tackles on the night. Queen is now up to a team-leading 12 on the season. He is on pace to surpass the 22 misses he had last season while playing every snap for the Steelers.

Against the Packers, Queen had another rough game. Before the Bengals game, Queen was playing some of his best football. He was turning into the linebacker the Steelers paid him to be. Since then, though, he’s been a mess, both against the run and in coverage.

The same goes for Slay. The Steelers paid him $10 million this offseason, and he’s been rather poor, especially in the tackling department.

He missed a tackle early in the game that set the tone for the rest of the defense.

The Packers watched the tape against the Bengals and saw they had some success throwing quickly to Slay’s side. Receivers have had the opportunity to catch and run on him. Ja’Marr Chase cooked Slay last week, and it was Malik Heath for the Packers this week.

Slay takes a poor angle too far inside, not using the sideline to his advantage. That allows Heath to turn the corner and pick up yardage. It was just a bad play from Slay, and it was just the start for the defense.

Later in the same drive, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got rolling and started to take over the game. He was potent after the catch, forcing two missed tackles on his 16-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Packers.

Green Bay did a great job getting him open quickly in the flat, which allowed him to get a full head of steam.

He runs through DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark’s tackle attempts and barrels his way into the end zone. Elliott typically makes that play in space, but he didn’t here, leading to the touchdown.

Later in the first half, the Packers again got the ball to Kraft in space, leading to a 33-yard gain after a missed tackle.

This is an ugly effort from Porter along the sideline. There’s no physicality here in trying to knock him out of bounds. Instead, he tries to arm tackle him and ultimately helps turn him back inside to pick up another 14 yards.

He has to use the sideline to his advantage and knock Kraft out of bounds. You can’t try to cut him off and turn him back inside with very little physicality like he did here.

Then, this miss by Brandin Echols in the red zone led to a walk-in touchdown for Josh Jacobs.

This is a tough ask of any cornerback in space against a back the size of Jacobs, but it’s still one that you have to try and make.

Echols comes in at too sharp an angle and gives up the corner to Jacobs, and from there it’s a wrap. He barely gets his arms on Jacobs’ leg, failing to slow him down. It leads to Jacobs turning the corner and strolling in for the go-ahead score. The Packers never looked back.

With 14 missed tackles on the night, the Steelers didn’t do much in the forced missed tackles department. They forced just four misses by the Packers, meaning they lost the all-important tackle battle by a mark of -10. This drops them to 5-2 on the season in that department.

TOTAL FORCED MISSED TACKLES VS. PACKERS — 4

Jaylen Warren – 3

DK Metcalf – 1

TOTAL FORCED MISSED TACKLES THROUGH EIGHT WEEKS (SEVEN GAMES) — 78 (11.14 PER GAME)

Jaylen Warren – 36

Kenneth Gainwell – 16 (one on special teams)

Jonnu Smith – 7

Kaleb Johnson – 4 (two on special teams)

DK Metcalf – 4

Ke’Shawn Williams — 3 (special teams)

Trey Sermon — 2 (special teams)

Calvin Austin III — 1

Pat Freiermuth — 1

Darnell Washington — 1

Scotty Miller — 1

Though Jaylen Warren had a strong night offensively, he wasn’t forcing many missed tackles. That’s a credit to the work the offensive line did in generating space. Warren also ran hard and created some chunk plays. But he wasn’t doing much after contact like he normally does.

DK Metcalf had a nice forced missed tackle that I wanted to highlight.

Quick hitter here from Aaron Rodgers to Metcalf to get him the ball in space, and Metcalf does the rest on the 24-yard gain. He’s able to erase the angle and leverage that the safety has on him attacking downhill, and then drags a defender 7 yards, capping off the explosive play.