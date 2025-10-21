Miles Killebrew Confirmed To Miss Rest Of Season, Mike Tomlin Talks Replacement Plan: ‘Our Heart Aches’

Though it seemed obvious from the moment the injury happened, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed special teams captain and SS Miles Killebrew is out for the season with a severe knee injury. Placed on injured reserve prior to the Cincinnati Bengals game, Tomlin said Killebrew will not return in 2025.

“Miles is out for the season,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “Miles had knee surgery that was deemed a success. Certainly, he’s facing rehabilitation at this juncture.”

Killebrew shared a photo of himself Monday undergoing surgery for the injury. He suffered the injury while running down a kick in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, his right leg giving out on an Acrisure Stadium field that came under fire for its shoddy conditions.

Twice before, Tomlin noted Killebrew’s injury was significant, but today’s comments marked the first time he specifically noted that Killebrew will not come back this season. Losing a core special teamer isn’t easy but the Steelers’ mission, like with any injury, is to replace him.

“It’s never one man,” Tomlin said. “It’s probably a collection of men that have to step up when you’re faced with a challenge like that.”

While there’s football to be played, Tomlin reflected on the personal nature of losing one of the longest-tenured Steelers.

“Our heart aches for Miles,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a significant component of what we do.”

Killebrew, 32, is in his fifth season with the team.

A free agent after the season, Killebrew’ future is in question. While his injury may be one he can recover from, special teamers have a shelf life that typically expires in the early- to mid-30s. Couple his age with such a severe injury and he may spend much of next offseason unsigned.

Though RB Kenneth Gainwell filled in as the personal protector in the Browns game, Jabrill Peppers got the nod for the first full game without Killebrew in action. He logged a season-high 25 special teams snaps. In fact, those 25 snaps were the most special teams reps Peppers has received since 2018, his second year in the league. He finished the game with one tackle.

“Pep did a nice job as the personal protector on the punt team last week,” Tomlin said. “But there will be no exhale there. That’s something that’s gotta be earned over a long period of time. We played a lot of football with Miles on that spot. That’s the quarterback of the punt team, if you will. That certainly has our attention.”

Killebrew had served as the personal protector/upback throughout his Steelers career.

In other injury news, WR Calvin Austin III is expected to practice this week and could play after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury.