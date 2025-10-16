Mike Tomlin’s Thursday Road Record Is Terrible. Aaron Rodgers’ Is Anything But.

The Steelers have been terrible on the road on Thursday nights under Mike Tomlin, but Aaron Rodgers has not. Since Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers have a 2-9 Thursday road record, including 0-6 against divisional opponents. While Rodgers’ history isn’t in Pittsburgh, however, he is 6-3 on Thursday road games. And that does include a 4-0 divisional record while with the Packers in the NFC North.

It’s hard to make sense of the fact that Tomlin’s Steelers have been so bad on Thursday, especially on the road, and especially in the division. They have lost some true head scratchers over the years, and to some bad teams. The 2009 loss to the Browns sticks out, but it’s certainly not the only one. Can Aaron Rodgers’ short-turnaround success counteract Pittsburgh’s bad mid-week mojo?

It helps to have an easier quality of opponent, though as the Steelers have shown over the years, no Thursday road opponent can be too easy. This year, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco will square off in the Icy Hot Bowl. The Bengals only just acquired Flacco, who admittedly looked not terrible on Sunday. But he hasn’t had much time to prepare—how much time does he need? Hopefully more than Pittsburgh affords him.

One other note on Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday road record: this isn’t just ancient history in terms of success. Although he hasn’t played a Thursday road game since 2021, he has won his last three going back to 2019. But he barely played in 2023, of course. In 2024, the Jets played on Thursday twice, winning both times—but both at home. Still, it speaks to a short-week advantage that Rodgers provides.

And make no mistake, he has played well. Although it’s call come from before his Steelers career, Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday road numbers are noteworthy. In nine games, he is 201-for-295 for 2,342 yards with 18 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. That translates to a quarterback rating of 109.5, which is above his career average. And he has the second-highest career quarterback rating of all time, so…

If Rodgers and the Steelers can escape this Thursday road game, they will be 5-1, tied for the best record in the NFL. But the road only gets harder from there. After the Bengals, they face arguably their toughest opponent yet in the Packers. Still to come are the 5-1 Colts, the 4-2 Chargers, and so on. The Bills and Lions lurk, and by the time they play the Ravens, Baltimore should be healthy. But only one other game is not on a Sunday, and that’s on a Monday, so at least there’s that.