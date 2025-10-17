Mike Tomlin Ties Dubious NFL Record In Thursday Night Loss

Pittsburgh’s offense wasn’t the central problem in a Thursday night upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A dubious defensive plan set forth by Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin was instead, the Steelers carved out by QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and company. But under Tomlin, the Steelers’ offense tied a dubious record.

As pointed out by the Amazon broadcast, the Steelers have gone 56-straight games scoring no more than seven points in the first quarter. That ties the record by one head coach.

this is actually an insane record now 56 STRAIGHT GAMES(!) with 7 or fewer 1st quarter points for the Tomlin Steelers no coach has a longer streak in NFL history pic.twitter.com/JD1FPojg8d — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 17, 2025

The last time Pittsburgh scored more than a touchdown in the first quarter occurred in the 2022 season opener, posting 10 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in an eventual 23-20 overtime win. One of the wackier season openers in Steelers history, and one that nearly ended in a tie.

The broadcast’s graphic didn’t show who Tomlin was tied with. Digging into the data, Tomlin tied former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. Like Tomlin, McCoy went 56-straight games with the same offensive ineptitude from 2013-2016, the entirety of his tenure with the team before being fired. McCoy just became a head coach again, now the interim in Tennessee to replace the fired Brian Callahan.

For a franchise and not just tied to a head coach, Pittsburgh’s streak is one of the longest in NFL history. Now tied for the seventh-longest ever, the Steelers match the Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-1993, though that streak was split by Chuck Knox and Tom Flores.

Unfortunately, the Steelers are well represented on the list. From 1935-1940, the Steelers (known as the Pirates until 1940) went 57-straight games scoring no more than seven first quarter points. And the franchise went an incredible 63-straight games from 1940-1947, though it excludes the merger years with Philadelphia and Chicago due to World War II.

Here are the top three franchise record holders.

Longest Streak Of <7 First Quarter Points, NFL History

1. Brooklyn Dodgers – 86 games (1930-1937)

2. New York Giants – 80 games (2020-2025)

3. Detroit Lions – 66 games (1938-1944)

Incredibly, the Giants just snapped their historic streak last Thursday, scoring 13 first quarter points in an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It makes Pittsburgh’s streak the NFL’s longest active one by a wide margin. The Carolina Panthers sit second place at 34 consecutive games.

To the Steelers’ credit, their offense is getting off to faster starts. Pittsburgh has more first-drive points this season than all of last year and have found the end zone in half of its games. But the offense is struggling to stack opportunities and race out to bigger leads. A 10-0 advantage Thursday night turned into a 17-10 halftime deficit after a series of Steelers miscues.

Tomlin will try to stop his streak next Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Breaking it won’t be easy. Entering Week 7, the Packers haven’t allowed a single first quarter point this season, let alone the eight Tomlin needs to avoid holding sole possession of the head coach record.