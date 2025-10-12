Mike Tomlin ‘Teed Us Up’ For Darnell Washington To Have ‘Big Day,’ Says DK Metcalf

In Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers increased Darnell Washington’s usage, making him a bigger part of their game plan. That helped their offense find some success, and they didn’t deviate from that formula in Week 6. Once again, Washington played the most snaps out of any Steelers tight end. He wasn’t just a factor as a blocker, either. Washington had a productive day as a receiver, catching three passes for 62 yards. DK Metcalf revealed that was part of the Steelers’ plan going into their game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Mike [Tomlin] teed us up for Darnell [Washington] to have a big day today,” Metcalf said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “He kept putting up Myles Garrett or other d-linemen saying that he had the opportunity to block those guys. And when he got into space, he’s a very big, unmovable object whenever he has the ball. Just put the ball in his hands and let him do the rest.”

Washington is a unique weapon in that he doesn’t look like a typical tight end. He could easily be mistaken for an offensive lineman considering his massive size. That helps him as a blocker, which is often on display.

However, Washington has still been developing as a receiver. He only recorded his first official catch of the season in Week 4. This week, he caught the Steelers’ first pass attempt of the game. It was a successful play, too, with Washington gaining 36 yards. He doesn’t have much speed to his game, but like Metcalf says, he’s a problem to bring down in the open field.

That play also made it apparent quickly that the Steelers were going to continue leaning on Metcalf. Earlier in the week, Tomlin explained how the Steelers decide to deploy their tight ends. He said that Washington was getting more playing time because the Steelers have been playing teams that have 4-3 defenses. That means they have bigger defensive linemen, which causes the Steelers to deploy bigger personnel.

Washington was as effective as ever as a blocker, too. Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and he was basically a non-factor against the Steelers. Similarly, the rest of the Browns’ defensive line didn’t wreck the game, even though it’s a talented unit. That was a team effort, and Washington played his part well.

Week 6 was an encouraging sign for Washington. If he keeps playing like that, he should continue to be factored in heavily to the Steelers’ offensive game plan. They’re set to play plenty of other dangerous pass rushers in the coming weeks. Hopefully, Washington’s presence helps keep them quiet.