Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Will Be ‘Buyers’ At Trade Deadline: ‘We’re Always Open For Business’

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and there certainly are some positions where the Steelers could use some help. Both the offense and defense have some weak spots, so it will be very interesting to see how the Steelers approach their roster over the next couple of weeks.

“I think we’re always open for business,” Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Particularly as we get close to the trade deadline. We’re always buyers. We’re always trying to position ourself to be the best that we can be this year. But that not only applies to the secondary that you asked about. I’m sure that applies to all three phrases of the game.”

It’s kind of a long-winded answer from Tomlin, but it’s not too surprising with how poor the Steelers have been in some areas. And Tomlin has been willing to shake things up a little bit, at least. As Sunday’s game wore on, Tomlin and Teryl Austin replaced Darius Slay with Brandin Echols. After the Steelers’ 35-25 loss to the Packers, Tomlin left the door open to making changes in the secondary.

For quite a while, receiver seemed to be what they would add, if anything. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III have been solid at times, but until Roman Wilson emerged last week the Steelers really haven’t had anything behind them. Last year they traded for Mike Williams, who made a minimal impact. And this year, the answer could be Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Whether the Steelers would look to add another receiver remains to be seen. Valdes-Scantling, whom the Steelers will reportedly sign, is a good depth piece but he’s not going to significantly improve the offense. However, there is also a chance that the Steelers see him as enough of an upgrade and focus on the defense instead. Especially after losing DeShon Elliott to a hyperextended knee and the poor play from the rest of the secondary.

That wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. The secondary, especially, is struggling, getting gashed by Joe Flacco and Jordan Love in back-to-back weeks. Something needs to change quickly, and the Steelers are open to looking outside the organization for help.