Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open To Making Changes In Steelers’ Secondary

After a second straight loss for similar reasons, Mike Tomlin is leaving everything on the table. Speaking to reporters following the team’s 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, Tomlin said he’s open to making changes to the secondary, personnel, and schematics.

“I’m open to doing whatever it is that we need to do schematically or from a personnel standpoint to improve this,” Tomlin said via the team’s website. “Certainly.”

Tomlin did not specifically address what changes he might consider. One change made to begin the game was reducing CB Darius Slay’s snap count, leaving him off the field in base packages. Jalen Ramsey stayed at outside corner instead of shifting to safety like he had over the first six games.

For the second week in a row, Pittsburgh could not slow down the opposing offense’s passing game. At one point, QB Jordan Love completed 20-straight passes against the Steelers’ defense. This was a feat Aaron Rodgers never even accomplished during his 18-year Packers career. Love finished the game 29-of-37 for 360 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and zero sacks as Green Bay posted 28 second-half points.

Pittsburgh’s secondary continued to suffer. The group again looked slow and unable to make plays on the football. The Steelers’ defense has gone 13-straight quarters without taking the ball away. Meanwhile, TE Tucker Kraft had a career night with 143 yards and two touchdowns. On his second, S Chuck Clark and S Juan Thornhill didn’t lay a hand on him.

Tackling proved to be another problem across the board. Schematically, Pittsburgh did little to squeeze throwing windows, and many of Green Bay’s failures were self-inflicted with drops.

The Steelers lost SS DeShon Elliott mid-game due to a significant knee injury, leaving Clark and Thornhill to finish as the starting safeties. Veteran Jabrill Peppers also saw increased reps.

Though focus has been on Pittsburgh adding help at wide receiver, the Steelers may consider defensive acquisitions instead. They need to inject speed into the secondary. Additionally, Elliott could be out for an extended period of time, necessitating a change all the more.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have an easy road ahead. In Week 9, the Steelers will host the 7-1 Indianapolis Colts, who boast the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense at over 30 points per game.