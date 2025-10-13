Mike Tomlin ‘Excited’ About Patrick Queen’s Development And ‘Where That’s Gonna Go’

This past offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made several notable moves, which is a change from how they normally operate. In 2024, Patrick Queen was the Steelers’ biggest offseason acquisition. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, and he left the Baltimore Ravens to join the Steelers. However, Queen didn’t live up the high expectations set for him in 2024. While he had a fine year, he wasn’t a true difference maker. Mike Tomlin is happy with his growth in his second year with the Steelers, though.

“He looks like a guy in his second year,” Tomlin said Monday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I challenge second-year guys, whether it’s second year in the National Football League or second year with the Steelers. Last year was his first year as a defensive quarterback.

“So, it’s reasonable to expect him to be better and he certainly has been. I’m excited about where that’s gonna go. I know particularly in the last couple of weeks he has been a big impact in our unit.”

To start this season, Queen once again didn’t live up to his All-Pro billing. The Steelers’ defense struggled as a whole to start 2025, and Queen was part of the problem.

He continued to take accountability for his mistakes, and Queen hasn’t shied away from criticism. Now, it finally looks like he’s settling in with the Steelers. Over the past few weeks, Queen has played like a man on a mission. While he’s yet to record a takeaway, he’s been flying around the field.

That’s also helped shore up the Steelers’ defense. Like Queen, that group has been much better recently. There might be a correlation there. Tomlin said it best when he called Queen the quarterback on defense. He’s the main communicator. A rising tide raises all ships, and Queen has been steadily ascending, bringing others up with him.

The Steelers have sorely missed that kind of presence in the middle of their defense. It’s fair to cut Queen some slack for his underwhelming 2024 season. It was his first time switching teams in the NFL, and that came with some growing pains. However, he’s starting to play to his potential now. Having Queen blossom in Pittsburgh would be an excellent development for the Steelers.