McCorkle: An Ode To Ben ‘Dirtbag’ Skowronek

There are unsung heroes on every successful football team. Skill position players rack up box score statistics, and even offensive linemen are often visible when they make a good block to spring players free. But what about the special teamers and the depth players? The guys like WR Ben Skowronek, who isn’t going to make it into anybody’s fantasy football lineup anytime soon, are needed on any good team. On this slow bye-week Saturday, I wanted to take some time to highlight his importance to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ success.

“He’s a professional dirtbag. I love dirtbag. I love his game,” DeShon Elliott said, referring to Skowronek’s unusual nickname on The Christian Kuntz Podcast. “He’s a prick, but he’s a prick that you like.”

The nickname is fitting because he is willing to do the team’s dirty work week in and week out. If Mike Rowe were doing an episode of the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs about the Steelers, he would be profiling Skowronek.

Not only did he catch the Steelers’ first touchdown pass of the season, but he’s also recovered a fumble, made key blocks in the run game, and helped pin teams deep with key tackles on the punt coverage unit.

Here’s his fumble recovery on kickoff in Week 1, immediately jumping on the loose ball after Kenneth Gainwell knocked it free.

Earlier in that same game, here’s his touchdown catch.

Pittsburgh is probably 2-2 with a Week 1 loss to the currently 0-4 New York Jets if it wasn’t for Skowronek’s contributions.

How about his work here as the lead blocker in motion? This isn’t a seven-yard run if not for his dirty work.

Skowronek is a player that the Steelers could keep around for a long time, simply because he wears so many hats. There is a reason they stuck with him through a long stint on IR last season, and why he made the team over some other options this offseason. He is a football player and a gamer through and through.

No play fits the “dirtbag” nickname better than drawing a 15-yard penalty against the tough Minnesota Vikings defense. He instigated the fight and baited a retaliation to draw a flag. Mike Tomlin shook his hand on the sideline after the play.

What can’t he do?

Ben Skowronek said it best himself.

“I don’t think I’m like any other receiver in the league. I truly don’t care how many catches I have. I’ll still be happy if we win,” he said via the Steelers’ website. “I feel like there’s a lot more ways to affect the game than just catching balls.”