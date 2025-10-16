‘Love These Guys:’ Jon Gruden Believes Steelers’ Offensive Line Is ‘Gonna Be Good’

Going into the season, one of the biggest questions for the Pittsburgh Steelers was how well the offensive line would play. OT Broderick Jones struggled in 2024 and was moving back to left tackle. OT Troy Fautanu missed most of his rookie season. That concerned people, especially with 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers under center.

And early on, those concerns proved to be well-founded. The Steelers struggled to protect Rodgers and open any holes for the running game in the early going. NFL film guru Greg Cosell called out Jones at left tackle, saying that his performance affects how the offense plays as a whole. But the offensive line has performed better in recent games. They kept Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett from impacting Rodgers last Sunday. Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden likes where the Steelers are headed on the offensive line ahead of Thursday Night Football.

“Broderick Jones was drafted for games like this,” Gruden said during his preview of the Steelers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and DE Trey Hendrickson. “Isaac Seumalo, the ex-Philadelphia Eagles left guard, he’s a veteran. What really pops out at me when I look at the Steelers’ offensive line is their second-year players. I don’t like Zach Frazier, I don’t like Mason McCormick, I don’t like Troy Fautanu. I love these guys, and they’re getting better and better and better. They have some nastiness in them.

“You start to see some of the old Pittsburgh Steeler elements in them. You remember Faneca, you remember Hartings, you remember Mike Webster? These guys have some ingredients that make me think, oh, they’re gonna be good. They’re getting better.”

The Steelers have a rich tradition of offensive linemen. Gruden mentioned a couple of Hall of Famers in G Alan Faneca and C Mike Webster. But you can’t forget C Dermontti Dawson, either. Then there are the countless other linemen who aren’t Hall of Famers but are enshrined in the team’s Hall of Honor.

Gruden sees similarities between the young players on the Steelers’ line today and those who came before them. The Steelers drafted players like Zach Frazier with the hope they’d become the next standout lineman. And while the line struggled early this season, the Steelers are getting better. The offense rushed for 100+ yards in two straight games after failing to reach that mark at all to start the season.

Plus, the Browns failed to sack Rodgers at all last Sunday. The Steelers’ offensive line is growing. Things aren’t perfect, obviously. While Broderick Jones is improving, he had an up-and-down day against the Browns.

But the offensive line is getting better. And Gruden feels good about the pieces in place.