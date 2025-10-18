Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack Activated Off IR, In Line To Play Against Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers activated EDGE Khalil Mack and LB Denzel Perryman off IR ahead of their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced today.

With both off IR, they are now in line to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the two sides meet in Week 10. Mack suffered an elbow injury in Los Angeles’ Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders which had him sidelined. He had a sack before exiting with an injury, and the Chargers opened his 21-day practice window earlier this week. Mack remains one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, and he’s a player that the Steelers will have to gameplan for.

Perryman exited Los Angeles’ Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury and was placed on IR following that game. But ahead of a pivotal Week 7 matchup with the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts, both Perryman and Mack will return to bolster Los Angeles’ defense.

Mack is coming off a down campaign for his standards, as he registered just six sacks and 39 tackles in 16 games for the Chargers last season. He was still named a Pro Bowler, but his 17-sack 2023 season is a better reflection of his production. Perryman was originally drafted by the Chargers but left following the 2020 season and had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. He re-signed with the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, but as has been the case this season, injuries limited him, as he played just 11 games and made 55 tackles with one sack.

Injuries have been part of the story of Perryman’s career, as he has never played a full season, and he’s played 15 games just once, which came in 2021 with the Raiders, a season where he made his lone Pro Bowl.

The Chargers are still banged up, particularly on the offensive line, as OT Rashawn Slater is out for the season and OT Joe Alt is dealing with an ankle injury. RB Omarion Hampton also remains on IR, although he could return for the Steelers game, though it’s unlikely. Alt should be back in time for Los Angeles’ Sunday Night Football tilt with the Steelers.

It’ll be a battle between two teams eyeing a postseason appearance, and the Chargers are getting healthier at the right time.