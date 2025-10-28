Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,699)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,699 on this Tuesday afternoon, I criticize the Steelers’ decision to get away from the run game in the second half Sunday night, flying in the face of the grand vision for their style of play.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1699)
