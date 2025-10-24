Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,695)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,695 on this Friday afternoon, I compare the Steelers with the Jets and say it’s no wonder QB Justin Fields found far more success with Pittsburgh than he has in New York.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1695)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8678142244
