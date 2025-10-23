Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,694)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,694 on this Thursday afternoon, I say one week after having issues against the Bengals’ running game, the Steelers will have their hands full with Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs.
