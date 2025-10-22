Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,693)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,693 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss why I’m more alarmed by the Steelers’ run defense than the play of its secondary following Week 7’s loss to the Bengals.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1693)
