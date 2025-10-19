Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,690 on this Saturday afternoon, I look at the 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers and whether the 2025 version of the team is any better than they were a year ago when they had the same record.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,690)
