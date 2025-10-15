Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,686)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,686 on this Wednesday afternoon, I offer a Baltimore Ravens reality check and push back on the notion they have an easy schedule that will allow them to waltz in and capture the AFC North crown.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1686)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8439346381
6bc9mw6n