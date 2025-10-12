Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,683)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,683 on this Sunday morning, I talk about why WR Roman Wilson’s slow start this season may have more to do with offensive scheme than lack of ability and why Steelers history shows he should still get his chance to contribute.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1683)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9417572238
6bc9mw6n