Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,678)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,678 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say it’s a tough task trying to run the ball against Cleveland, but the Steelers invested heavily in the trenches for this reason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1678)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2781440689
6bc9mw6n