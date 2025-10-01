Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,672)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,672 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss how, for the first time of 2025, the Steelers looked like the team they were constructed to be against the Vikings, playing well in every phase in their best win of the season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1672)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1774866021
6bc9mw6n