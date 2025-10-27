Listen: Packers Fans Take Over Acrisure Stadium With ‘Go Pack Go!’ Chants

It was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a shot at history for quarterback Aaron Rodgers against his former team.

Instead, it turned out to be a rather embarrassing night for the Steelers in their 1933 throwback uniforms in an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers had a two-score lead heading into halftime, and then completely collapsed in the second half. They fell 35-25 to the Packers, who spoiled Rodgers’ shot at history.

In the process, Packers fans who traveled to Pittsburgh for the game took over Acrisure Stadium. They turned it largely into a home game for the men in white with a loud “Go, Pack, Go!” chant throughout the game. This included one particular instance late in the fourth quarter. That chant made it sound like the game was at Lambeau Field, rather than on the North Shore of Pittsburgh.

Facing a 3rd-and-5 with just over three and a half minutes left in the game, Packers fans who stuck around to shower their team with support broke out into a very loud chant. They took over Acrisure Stadium.

Take a listen.

Typically, Steelers fans go on the road and take over an opponent’s stadium, making it feel like a home game.

This time, though, the Packers gave Steelers fans a taste of their own medicine. They added insult to injury on a night where little went right — particularly in the second half — for the Steelers.

For Rodgers, it had to be a strange moment. Though he hasn’t played for the Packers in three seasons, it had to be weird hearing the “Go Pack Go!” chant so prominently in his new home. Especially on a key third down late in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trying to mount a comeback.

That forced Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense to go to a silent count, too.

There was a lot of buildup before the game due to the matchup between Rodgers and his former team, one he put together a Hall of Fame career with. He wasn’t treating it as a revenge game, but Packers fans clearly wanted to get one last look at Rodgers. They showed up in force at Acrisure Stadium Sunday night.

They made their presence felt, too. Just another way to stick it to the Steelers on an embarrassing night.