Like Brett Farve, Former Teammate Predicts Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Special Game’ Against Packers

Sunday night, for the first time ever, Aaron Rodgers will face the Green Bay Packers. He built his Hall of Fame career with the Packers as their starting quarterback from 2008-2022. However, before Rodgers took over, Brett Favre was the Packers’ franchise quarterback. Favre and Rodgers had similar exits from Green Bay. Both were still playing good football, but the Packers opted to draft a younger signal caller to eventually take over for them while they were still on the team.

Now, like Favre, Rodgers is set to face his former team. Rodgers’ former Packers teammate Clay Matthews III believes the quarterback will have a similar explosive performance as Favre once did.

“Let me take you back to 2009, my rookie season,” Matthews said recently on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “This is Week 4, Monday Night Football, the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers go into Minneapolis, the Metrodome, to face the Brett Favre-led Vikings. The atmosphere was electric. I was out there that night.

“Brett Favre threw for two touchdowns, 250 [yards], did just enough to edge [Rodgers] and establish himself and beat his former team, who I’m sure he felt had done him wrong. I see this game going exactly the same. I see [Rodgers] throwing for three, four touchdowns, probably in that 250. I see this being a special game for Aaron.”

In that game, Favre threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He played exceptional, especially considering that he was almost 40 years old. Favre joined one of the Packers’ biggest rivals in the Vikings, and he showed them why it was a mistake to let him go.

Favre vs. the Packers. It even sounds weird when you say it. But when it happened for the first time, @BrettFavre delivered. (Oct. 5, 2009) #GBvsMIN #SNF @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/qEWMvzkIMq — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 26, 2018

However, Rodgers didn’t play poorly in that matchup. Far from it. He thew for 384 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. While that’s still a solid day, like Matthews said, Favre did just enough in the Vikings’ 30-23.

Will Rodgers have a similar performance this week? It’s possible, but the circumstances are slightly different. First, the Steelers aren’t one of the Packers’ division rivals. That means there’s less bad blood going into this game,

Also, Rodgers has made it clear that he doesn’t see this as an opportunity for him to get revenge on the Packers. While he didn’t love how his breakup with them went, he’s got a lot of appreciation for their team and his time spent with them.

Still, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Rodgers put up that kind of performance. He’s been good with the Steelers, and he’s already had one big game against a former team this year. Rodgers opened the season by throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns against the New York Jets.

Therefore, he could post similar numbers against the Packers. That doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to punish his former team, though. Rodgers wants to win the game. If he plays as well as Favre once did, that might just be a nice cherry on top.