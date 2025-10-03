LeBeau: Ryan Clark ‘Made It Possible’ For Troy Polamalu To Have Hall Of Fame Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league in the 2000s. Their defense was a big part of that. That group was teeming with talent. Currently, Troy Polamalu is the only member of that unit to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, Dick LeBeau, the Steelers’ defensive coordinator from 2004-2014, thinks that Ryan Clark played a big part in Polamalu’s success, too.

“I think if Troy were here talking to you right now, he would say that Ryan Clark is as responsible for him being in the Hall of Fame as himself,” LeBeau said recently on RESLV’s YouTube channel. “Troy did the deed doing and Ryan made it possible. Those guys, they would study film, and we’d go into these games, I’d watch them, I didn’t see them communicate, but it was almost sign language.

“Troy would go like this and Ryan would go like that, and Troy would take off someplace. And he was, most of the time, correct because he would wreak havoc on the opponent. But no one’s perfect. You’re gonna go the wrong way sometimes, no matter how strong your feelings are. Who do you think would be right there to cover up for Troy? Ryan Clark.”

Today, Clark is an ESPN analyst. However, back in his playing days, he was an enforcer on the back end of the Steelers’ defense. He played for them from 2006-2013, and in that time, he and Polamalu formed one of the best safety duos in the league.

Some fans likely remember Clark for his crushing hits on opponents. During that era, the Steelers’ defense was known for its physicality. Players like Polamalu and James Harrison were known for delivering hard hits. However, Clark might’ve been the hardest pound-for-pound hitter on the team. Some of the blows he dealt out would likely get him into serious trouble in today’s NFL.

When most fans think of Ryan Clark's biggest hits, the one on Willis McGahee is usually the first. I know Clark said a hit on LenDale White was the hardest he's ever dished out but this one on Wes Welker, to me, was the nastiest collision. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wg9agQMKO3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 15, 2023

Polamalu received most of the attention, and rightfully so. He was a generational player, being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. Like LeBeau said, Polamalu seemed to have a sixth sense about him. Sometimes, it was like he knew what opposing offenses would do before they would.

However, LeBeau is also correct that Polamalu’s tendency to follow his instinct wasn’t always perfect. Clark was there to clean things up, though. While he did not break into the NFL with the Steelers, it felt like Clark was a perfect fit for the organization.

Clark started 109 games with the Steelers. During that time, he racked up 12 interceptions, 44 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 667 total tackles. He also made one Pro Bowl. Clark wasn’t ever the best safety in the league, but he was an integral part of the Steelers’ defense. While Clark won’t get into the Hall of Fame, his contributions to the Steelers shouldn’t be forgotten.