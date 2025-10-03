‘Last Week Really Flipped The Switch:’ Steelers Coach Notices Big Change In Payton Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings had plenty of amazing moments. WR DK Metcalf’s 80-yard touchdown was one of them. LB Payton Wilson’s chasedown tackle of Vikings WR Jordan Addison might have been the most important one, though. Fellow LB Patrick Queen called it the “play of the game” on X/Twitter post-game.

Yes, the Vikings would go on to score a touchdown. However, it would take around a minute of game clock for them to do so. That minute run-off could have been the difference in the Vikings’ comeback attempt. So, yes, Wilson’s touchdown-delaying tackle may just have been the play of the game. But it was far from his only play in the game. He stepped it up after some early-season struggles. But what made the difference in Week 4?

“I really think this last week really flipped the switch a little bit in how he’s playing in early downs,” Steelers’ inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley said Thursday via audio provided by the Steelers. “He’s been working on it in practice, in the carryover to the game. The way that his path, the way he’s taken on blocks, the mindset he’s coming with. And that needs to continue. But really, this past week, it felt good to see that come out of him.”

The Steelers and fans alike had high hopes for Payton Wilson going into his sophomore year. He made an impact as a rookie, even if he wasn’t out there for every down. He had 78 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, one interception, two passes knocked down, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including one taken back for a touchdown.

But Wilson, like much of the Steelers’ defense, struggled to start the season. He didn’t even start the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. Instead, LB Cole Holcomb lined up next to Patrick Queen to open the game. And after the game, it seemed like Holcomb carved out a bigger role for himself.

However, last Sunday against the Vikings, Wilson led all defensive players with 13 total tackles. He also had a season-high two tackles for loss. That’s exactly what McCurley talked about. Wilson focused on his path to the ball and how he attacks blocks. It showed last Sunday.

And it all started in practice. McCurley wasn’t surprised, either. He knows just what Payton Wilson is capable of because of how he practices. But it sure is nice to see that come to fruition on the football field in 2025.