Kiper Includes Four QBs On Debut 2026 Big Board

The downfall of the 2026 QB draft class may have been slightly overstated, a natural overcorrection from the preseason hype that built around players like Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, and others who have since fallen dramatically. ESPN’s Mel Kiper just released his debut top 25 big board of 2026 and included four quarterbacks on that list.

Holding down the No. 1 spot in early October is Oregon’s Dante Moore. He’s a good example of why it’s not worth counting chickens before they hatch in the college QB prospect game. Barely anybody included him on their top QB lists before the season began. Now he has a 72.0 completion percentage, 1,396 passing yards, 15 TDs and just three INTs. He is inexperienced as he sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season, but he may be separating himself as the top dog in the upcoming draft class with impressive traits and results.

Moore has impressive arm talent, and he can push it down the field effortlessly.

I love how effortlessly Oregon's Dante Moore spins it Motion reminds me a little of Jayden Daniels. Very much in the QB1 mix early on pic.twitter.com/a5zJM3ZpWi — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 29, 2025

Speaking of overlooked QBs in the preseason, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is Kiper’s second QB on the board at No. 3 overall. The 6-5, 225-pounder has taken his game to new heights since leaving Cal. He has been similarly efficient to Moore with a 71.2 completion percentage, 1,423 passing yards, 17 TD passes, 2 INTs, and another two rushing TDs. He isn’t a true dual threat, but he also isn’t a just pocket passer, either.

Just look at this perfect timing and placement against Oregon over the weekend.

You can't execute the low-red back-shoulder better than this one. Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt is one of the nation's BEST QB-WR duos.pic.twitter.com/fiXRmWu799 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 11, 2025

There is a bit of a drop-off to the next prospect on Kiper’s board with Alabama’s Ty Simpson earning the No. 16 spot. After stumbling against Florida State out of the gates this season, Alabama has been on a tear, and Simpson is a big reason why. The 6-2 junior is inexperienced, but his production leads any of the top prospects Kiper listed, and Alabama’s schedule hasn’t been easy so far.

Simpson has a 70.9 completion percentage with 1,678 passing yards, 16 TD passes, one INT and another two TDs on the ground. He can maneuver the pocket with his legs and makes pretty good decisions throwing the ball with defenders in his face. And his ball placement has been excellent this season.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson is so good pre-snap and so accurate. Makes him one of the most efficient QBs in the country. Continues to look like a clear top 4 QB in the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/rrAzcvyJ0l — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 11, 2025

The last QB who made Kiper’s cut, at least for now, is South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers has insane physical traits. At his best, the 6-3, 240-pounder looks like a young Cam Newton as a runner. But he still has a ways to go as a passer, including getting rid of the football on time (19 sacks taken) and overall accuracy. Through six games, Sellers has a 64-percent completion rate, 1,010 passing yards, four TD passes, 2 INTs, and another rushing TD.

At its best, Sellers’ arm does look pretty good.

People will see this and still say Lanorris Sellers can’t throw pic.twitter.com/6HU9LjgvGf — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕪🌴 (@beamerball212) September 2, 2025

Along with his top 25 prospects overall, Kiper listed his top 10 QBs (and a few honorable mentions).

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

5. John Mateer, Oklahoma

6. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)

7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

8. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

9. Jayden Maiava, USC

10. Drew Allar, Penn State

Others:

– Josh Hoover, TCU

– Taylen Green, Arkansas

– Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss