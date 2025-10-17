‘Kicked Your Ass Six Ways To Sunday’: Canty Slams Steelers After Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to take a commanding lead in the AFC North Thursday night in Cincinnati. Without injured QB Joe Burrow, the Bengals had been on a downward spiral, going winless in their previous four games. However, that didn’t stop them from upsetting the Steelers, 33-31. And former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty teed off on the Steelers Friday morning.

“You know what makes it even worse?” Canty said on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “The Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason went out and made moves and added to their secondary, specifically their cornerback room, so they could defend this Bengals offense with them two avatars playing wide receiver. They got all of these tall corners, tall rangy guys, to try to defend Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Guess what? Let me tell you how that worked out. Joe Flacco, when targeting Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, 22/33, 257 yards, two touchdowns, a 110 passer rating. You went out and did all of that for this team specifically, and they kicked your ass six ways to Sunday. It is an embarrassment for the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is no way to put lipstick on a pig on that loss. There’s no excuse.”

Canty is correct that the Steelers said they went out and upgraded their defense in order to better match up against teams like the Bengals. They felt confident that Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay would help them contain Chase and Higgins.

Obviously, that didn’t happen Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. That duo looked basically unstoppable against the Steelers. Chase even set the record for receptions in one game against the Steelers with 16 on the way to 161 yards and a touchdown. Higgins also had a solid day, posting six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Under two minutes… Flacco and Ja'Marr are at it again. PITvsCIN on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PifeHcehDH — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2025

The Steelers had no answers for either of them. That wasn’t their team’s only shortcoming, either. The Bengals had their best day running the ball this season. Previously, their rushing offense was ranked dead last in the league. Against the Steelers, they put up 142 rushing yards.

That’s just as upsetting. The Steelers’ issues against the run go back to last year. They knew they needed to improve there. However, their defense is still getting pushed around up front too often.

Now, the AFC North race looks open again. The Steelers are 4-2, the Bengals are 3-4, and the 1-5 Baltimore Ravens are on their bye and getting healthier. The Steelers’ upcoming schedule looks daunting, too. They’ll face some of the best teams in the league, like the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. If they go on a losing streak, they could fall from first place in the division.

With the Steelers now on a slight break, we’ll see how they bounce back from this loss. They were on a short week, and they just played another divisional game before this one. There’s a lot of the season left, though. This loss doesn’t have to define the Steelers.